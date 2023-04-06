Wright

Randy Wright (right), emergency manager for Lyon County, spoke to the Eddyville City Council about the emergency preparedness plans the county had in place. Wright said he felt it made sense for the city to be included in the county’s plans that already existed, and the city council agreed.

 ABIGAIL WRIGHT | Herald Ledger

The Eddyville City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, April 3, which included the first reading of multiple ordinances, and a proclamation declaring March 16, 2023 as Travis Perry Day.

This meeting saw the second reading of Ordinances 2023-03-06A, which enacted and adopted a supplement to the code of ordinances, and 2023-03-06B, which was an amendment to budget appropriations.

