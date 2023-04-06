The Eddyville City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, April 3, which included the first reading of multiple ordinances, and a proclamation declaring March 16, 2023 as Travis Perry Day.
This meeting saw the second reading of Ordinances 2023-03-06A, which enacted and adopted a supplement to the code of ordinances, and 2023-03-06B, which was an amendment to budget appropriations.
The Eddyville Police Department hired a new member, James Duncan. Duncan comes from the Marion Police Department with five years of road experience. With this hire, the department is up to full staff.
Eddyville Mayor Greg Greene shared that the city council received a thank you note for its Project Prom donation. He also said he would have an update on Founders’ Day activities after the next event planning committee meeting.
Greene also shared that the city had been in talks with a company called Fortune Wireless since John Choat was mayor. This company rents land for Vertical Bridge, who builds cell towers. It wants to install a tower on a piece of land at the water plant, which will not interfere with any of the activities. It’s offering a $1,200/month rent for 50 years with a 1.5% annual increase. Greene said he would provide more updates as they become available.
Greene had also asked Wright to come and provide the city council with information related to emergency preparedness. Wright assured the city council that he saw the city as part of his duties covering the county, and said he was happy to share disaster preparedness plans it had created, and often did with the mayor. He did not see a reason to create a separate plan for the city when one existed for the county. The city council agreed.
The city council was presented with Road Resolution 23-04-03, which was an edit to a previous resolution after fixing an error found by councilman Jerry Peak. It was also presented with Ordinance 2023-04-03, Repealing of Chapter 34 of codification to adopt an open records policy. This was under recommendation from the Kentucky League of Cities. It passed both.
Greene also said someone was interested in purchasing Country Lakes Estates Lot 14 for $17,500. He also made a proclamation that March 16, 2023, would be Travis Perry Day. It’s the day Perry, a Lyon County High School basketball player, broke “King” Kelly Coleman’s all-time state scoring record.
Finally, he asked the city council to approve a bid for the city to look at purchasing a new back truck for the water and sewer department. The finds are in the budget. The city council approved all these requests.
