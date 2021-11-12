Eddyville clinic offers HOPE, treats residents

By MATTHEW CARNERO MACIAS
Serving the Eddyville community for four years, the HOPE Clinic of Lyon County continues to create a safe space for clients and offers a multitude of resources to families.
“Healthy options for preparing and empowering” parents and children grounds the work of Anna Tobey and Marissa Bergman.
Tobey is a Texas native but calls Lyon County her home. Bergman is from Arkansas.
Tobey manages and counsels at the Eddyville clinic, while Bergman serves as the staff nurse and childbirth educator. The clinic headquarters is in Benton.
Services and resources include pregnancy education, abortion procedure information, adoption, and parenting information. They provide sexually transmitted infection testing and pregnancy tests as well.
Donations and grants sustain operations, they said. The nonprofit clinic is also supported locally by businesses, individuals, civic organizations and churches.
Tobey said the current office is quite small, and to enhance services and amplify coverage, the clinic must grow.
Social skills are a component within the clinic’s system of care, which is why Tobey would like to elevate nutritional and financial literacy education by partnering with local banks and the Department of Community Based Services.
By participating in one-on-one classes and staying involved in the clinic’s system of care, clients can earn baby bucks to pay for household items like diapers, baby formula, and other family necessities the clinic stocks.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the clinic for two months. During that time, Tobey and Bergman pivoted and performed out-of-office and remote services.
“Clients are ready to get outside with their children, they are more ready now than when they were six months ago,” Tobey said.
Deemed a local crisis pregnancy center, the clinic has embarked on a new journey and is now offering group bible study and a post-abortion retreat for mothers.
“These women that have an abortion in their past didn’t have closure. This retreat provides them that closure,” Tobey said.
Faith is at the core of the clinic’s identity, and ministering to residents is one way to carry out its purpose, Tobey said.
