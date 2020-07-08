Founder’s Day in Eddyville is the latest event to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Out of an abundance of caution for public health, Mayor John Choat and the Eddyville City Council on Monday decided to forgo the 2020 installation of the annual week-long celebration of the city’s founding.
“It really bothers me and hurts me to make this kind of decision, but I don’t see we have another choice,” Choat said.
Founder’s Day was scheduled for August 29. The planning committee has not been able to meet since before spring amid the outbreak, and health concerns still remain for large gatherings.
Choat, in seeking the council’s backing in cancelling the event, polled area mayors about similar gatherings in their communities, read Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and weighed the advice of the city’s insurance carrier, Kentucky League of Cities counsel and his own city attorney. In fact, the CDC lists as the highest risk for transmitting COVID-19 at events as “large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.”
“That’s the very criteria of what Founder’s Day is all about,” said the mayor, noting an uptick in the spread of the virus nationwide, including eight new cases in Lyon County over the last couple of weeks.
Founder’s Day events typically include a parade, live entertainment throughout the week, a beauty pageant, community worship service, pet show, inflatables and athletic competitions, all of which include at least a moderate risk for spreading the potentially deadly virus.
“Unless you have assurance for 100% compliance at any event, which is unrealistic, you have to err on the side of caution,” City Attorney Steve Underwood said. “I have a lot of concerns about the exposure the municipality has if you go forward (with Founder’s Day.)”
Councilman Mike Greene agreed with the decision, citing a no-win position before the council unanimously voted to shut down all events associated with the celebration. Ultimately, no one on the council was willing to risk public health over the possible unpopularity of cancelling Founder’s Day.
“I think it’s a catch-22,” he said. “You’re gonna have people complain no matter what you do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.