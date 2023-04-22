Twenty students from western Kentucky and southern Illinois took part in ECO-Think, an ecologically minded program presented Friday by the Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, the University of Kentucky College of Engineering’s Paducah campus and Sprocket Inc.
ECO-Think helps students think critically about the things they can do to impact change in their communities and across the globe. Students work as teams and present their ideas to a panel of volunteer judges who provide feedback to help students continue to grow their skillset.
This year’s ECO-Think project dealt with discarded plastics and finding better ways of recycling them.
“Plastics are indestructible; they’re everywhere,” said Steve Christmas, the community relations specialist for the Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership. “Did you realize that 50% of the plastics that are used actually only have a one-time life use, and a 12-minute use at that? However, 800 million tons end up in the ocean.
“So, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership recognized the problem. We are a contractor with the U.S. Department of Energy, and we partnered with Sprocket and the University of Kentucky’s Paducah campus, and today, we’ve invited some of the brightest students right here, and they are actually working on projects on how to solve the plastic problem.”
Students who took part in ECO-Think were:
• McCracken County High School: Cole Cannon, Cadin Drake, Matthew King, A.J. Ragan, Sofia Rinella, Manav Shah, Carson Wallace.
• Ballard Memorial High School: Mikaila Apperson, Chipper Collins, Chayton Gorostiza, Jolan Gorostiza, Kate O’Neil, Amyah Smith, Jacob Wilkins.
• Massac County (Ill.) High School: Joey Coram, Jack Kowalczik, Reid Martin, Natalie Owens, Maley Sumnlers, Audrey Thompson.
Jeffrey Seay, a chemical engineering professor at the University of Kentucky’s College of Engineering’s Paducah campus, was a featured speaker at this year’s ECO-Think.
Seay also serves as the president and founder of Engineers for Sustainable Energy Solutions, a Paducah-based nonprofit organization that designs and builds technology used to manage plastic waste in the developing world.
He is also a visiting professor at Makerere University in Uganda. He will take part in the United Nation’s International Negotiating Committee on Plastic Waste in Paris, France.
Seay spoke to the students about his work in Uganda and easing their mounting plastic waste problem there.
“Although there are issues in Africa, we have some of those same issues here,” Christmas said. “We have found some ways to solve them, but we have to come up with more creative ways.”
Other people working with the students Friday were Sprockets Executive Director Monica Bilak, Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant environmental specialist Byron Brown and
ECO-Think was coordinated with the annual Earth Day event, which is April 22. In 1969, at a UNESCO conference in San Francisco, peace activist John McConnell proposed a day to honor the Earth and the concept of peace, to first be observed on March 21, 1970. It has been held on April 22 since 1971.
Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership LLC developed ECO-Think in 2019 to help local high school students learn practical applications for environmental stewardship in their everyday life.
Each year, the program focuses on developing students’ critical and creative thinking skills while giving students an opportunity to contribute their ideas to solving real-world problems.
