ECO-Think students work to solve plastics problems

Working as a team on finding solutions to sorting plastics and recycling them better are (from left) Joey Coram of Massac County, Amyah Smith of Ballard Memorial and Cadin Drake and Matthew King, both of McCracken County. These were four of the 20 students taking part in Friday’s ECO-Think event sponsored by the Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

Twenty students from western Kentucky and southern Illinois took part in ECO-Think, an ecologically minded program presented Friday by the Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, the University of Kentucky College of Engineering’s Paducah campus and Sprocket Inc.

ECO-Think helps students think critically about the things they can do to impact change in their communities and across the globe. Students work as teams and present their ideas to a panel of volunteer judges who provide feedback to help students continue to grow their skillset.

