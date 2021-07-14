Easterseals West Kentucky to host career fair

Easterseals West Kentucky is hosting a career fair Friday to find people to fill several positions within the organization.
The career fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Easterseals West Kentucky Adult Services Building at 1908 N. 14th St. To get to the building, turn east onto 14th Street from H.C. Mathis Drive (away from Noble Park) past the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center and take the street past Bloomfield Avenue and through the gated entrance.
Kyle Rodgers, the director of development and marketing for Easterseals West Kentucky, said there are many different positions within the organization to be filled.
“We have several positions that we are hiring for,” he said. “We are hiring for direct support professionals for the adult day training program, CNAs (certified nursing assistants) in the adult day health care program.
“One of our larger needs is for early childhood educators. That’s for the early childhood education center on North 29th Street. That’s a teacher for the children, providing educational, social, recreational and enrichment programs.”
Other openings available include a secretary at the adult services building, medical records, community living supports, case managers and employment specialists.
“The minimum requirements would be a high school diploma or equivalent,” Rodgers said.
He added that the openings were associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We didn’t have to lay anybody off,” he said. “We never had to let anybody go, but we lost employees, and when we lost those employees, we didn’t have a need (to replace them) because we were at such a low census at our adult center and our Lily Pad (a place to care for children with complex medical needs).
“… Now, everything is getting back to normal, our census is getting back up at the adult center. We’re back to full capacity at the day care and Lily Pad, so we need employees bad.”
A representative of each Easterseals work area will be on hand at the career fair to speak with applicants about the job requirements and give tours of the buildings.
“We want to get people to come in to see what we have to offer and get some applications filled out — hopefully, get some people hired,” Rodgers said. “We want people that we can keep on for a very long time. We want hard-working and patient people.”
Rodgers added that job specifics such as pay rates, insurance, benefits and vacation time would also be discussed with applicants at the career fair.
