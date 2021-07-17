Easterseals West Kentucky held a career fair Friday to fill several open positions within the local organization.
The career fair was at the adult services building on North 14th Street.
Lori Devine is the vice president of human resources, and she said there are several positions available.
“We just thought that this was the easiest way to get everybody together,” she said. “Applicants can come in and speak with numerous managers and get to know a lot of our different positions.”
Open Easterseals jobs are available in the adult services program as well as the child development center and clerical positions.
Those who were not able to make it to the career fair can go to the Easterseals West Kentucky child development center at 801 N. 29th St.
“We have applications available,” Devine said. “Once they complete an application, I’m going to come out and meet with them and get to know them a little better.”
Devine said the positions would remain open until they are filled.
“We’re looking for people that are engaging, warm personalities,” she said. “People that enjoy working with people — that’s the important part of this because you’re going to be working not only with the individuals that we serve, but you’re also going to be working with diverse personalities and interests and backgrounds.
“You’ve got to be flexible, outgoing, personable — that’s our ideal candidate.”
Devine said working with Easterseals can be personally rewarding as well.
“I’ve been here almost 22 years, and I can’t picture myself working anywhere else,” she said. “It’s a great organization to work for. Our teams are close — and it’s definitely a team. They help each other; they lift each other. When somebody is falling behind in one thing, somebody is ready to step in.
“We have a great benefits package, and we feel that our pay rates are competitive.”
For more information about Easterseals West Kentucky, visit easterseals.com/westkentucky or call 270-444-9687.
