Easterseals West Kentucky announced Friday that it would open an autism center in Paducah sometime this fall.
State Sen. Danny Carroll, the president and chief executive officer for Easterseals West Kentucky, made the announcement at the Easterseals Adult Services Center on 14th Street.
“In the past, when we’ve had this conversation and looked for a way to make this happen, it wasn’t possible simply because it was not a sustainable program,” Carroll said. “There was just no funding for that type of service. A few years ago, some things changed in Frankfort in funding; it was a requirement for insurance companies to cover (applied behavior analysis, or ABA) therapy.”
Carroll said that since insurance companies now have to cover that therapy, there is a funding stream available for the Paducah program.
Carroll said there are two conjoined buildings at 617 N. 30th St. that is a block from Easterseals’ early childhood education center that will serve as the autism center.
Sarah Smith, a board-certified behavior analyst, is Easterseals’ vice president for autism services.
“An ABA center is something that western Kentucky has needed for a long time,” she said. “As the rates of autism continue to increase, this is going to provide opportunities for families to get the services they need.”
Smith said the center will provide applied behavior analysis, which she said is an evidence-based practice that focuses on analyzing the function of a behavior, teaching appropriate skills and reducing challenging behaviors that are impacting an individual’s quality of life.
“Along with that, we hope to continue our relationships with speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists and physical therapists so that they can collaborate with us at the autism center,” she said.
Carroll said the autism center will use ideas that he saw when he visited the Bluegrass Center for Autism in Louisville where they are applicable, especially if the center has a large number of students approved for full days. The Bluegrass Center is where several local families go now with their autistic children or family members.
“If we have a lot of kids who are approved for maybe 2 or 3 hours a day or anything less than a full day — and you still have mom or dad or whoever the caregiver still needing to work — we’re going to look at developing a LilyPad for the autism center,” he said.
“What that means is that while those kids are not receiving therapy, they will be in a childcare center that will be staffed with nurses. Those who have the ability to continue on with a plan of care and work on the skills and all the things that Sarah and her team will recommend will have full-day care.”
Carroll said transportation will be available for the autism center for those students who need transportation from their schools.
“It’s full-day services that we’ll be able to offer, including meals,” he said. “So, it’s a way that the families who have a child in the spectrum can lead full lives and know that their kids will be taken care of. Even if they are not approved for all-day ABA therapies, those therapies are going to continue at some level.”
Dr. John Cecil, the medical director for Easterseals West Kentucky and a pediatrician, has been anticipating an autism center in Paducah for 40 years.
“When I started 40 years ago, 1 in 1,500 children had autism, so it was not very common,” he said. “Now, it’s 1 in 68, so we need help for those kids.
“These ABA therapies are the only thing we’ve seen that can make a difference. Medications are not the answer, but the therapy has made a difference.”
Cecil said it would take about a year to make an appointment to see an autism specialist in Louisville or at Vanderbilt in Nashville.
“The University of Louisville now sends us three of their top specialists four times a year to help us,” he said. “They have a little clinic here, and driving in a car for four hours with an child will autism can be terrible sometimes, so having them in the area is going to be helpful.
“The most important thing: What do you do with the children after they’ve gotten the diagnosis? You’ve got to have somewhere to help with that, so this is the answer.”
Carroll also announced the development of a teenagers program at Easterseals West Kentucky that will be a summer camp program starting this summer as well as a senior adult day health care program featuring community activities, gardens and a walking trail. Carroll said he hoped the new program would help to keep senior citizens out of long-term care facilities.
