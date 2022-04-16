Friday, April 22, marks the 53rd annual Earth Day and its importance on our environment. It is most appropriate that Earth Day and Kids Garden Month should be celebrated together. It is a time for both adults and children to learn to appreciate their environment and how each of us can have a positive impact on the world from planting a tree to vegetable gardening to planting for pollinators and other wildlife.
Plant a tree that is appropriate for your yard’s environment(sun/shade, wet/dry, soil type)and space. Monrovia Nursery advises to plant it no closer to your house than 1/3 to 1/2 the mature height of the tree. Donate to your local park’s tree fund, assisted living facility or school and communities that lost so many trees to the December 10 tornado.
Recycling soft drink cans is easy. There are numerous schools and organizations that collect as a fundraiser. Return newspapers (minus glossy ads, coupons and ad insets) to the publisher to recycle or as a weed barrier and soil amendment in the garden. A bonus is reduction to elimination of chemical sprays.
The first American school to have a vegetable garden planted by the children was in 1891. It is even more important now as the population is less rural and more urban. Today’s children get excited to see what they planted, grow, and then eat. They are more apt to try and eat new vegetables they grew than not. Almost every common vegetable today is available in a wide spectrum of colors, sizes and shapes.
Take a child of any age, including adults, on a Nature Hunt. Use the cell phone camera to take a picture of a plant, bud before opening, bug, or favorite flower or garden tool (once they have used it), dissect a flower, leaf, or seed. And, of course, show how to plant a seed or flower and how to care for it.
More next week on the above activities how-to’s. Earth Day is not just once a year but each day of the year.
THINGS TO DO
“Gardens not only make us happy, but the fruits and vegetables we grow and the exercise we get while caring for them keeps us healthy,” according to Linda at Garden Design.
Drink a glass of water before gardening and carry a water bottle with you. Place the bottle ¾ filled in the freezer at an angle. Taking a sip as the water melts keep you hydrated and gives you a stretch break. It is easier to stay hydrated than to rehydrate.
Garden — Snap spring bulb flower heads when they start to fade. Allow the foliage to die back to 2/3 before removing or tuck foliage under other plants. The foliage is sending nutrients to the bulb to form buds for next year’s flowers now. Sow snapdragon and stock (blooms in 7 weeks) seeds in a well-drained sunny bed. Apply weed killer on calm days. For a large area, use a painter’s narrow roller. Dip it in a paint tray(any shallow pan) and roll on the weeds. Even on a calm day the mist from a sprayer will drift onto ‘good’ plants killing them.
Trees — Remove Japanese maple dead small twigs and branches to allow sun to penetrate to the center. Shake and run your gloved hands through Crimson Queen’s branches to remove dead leaves. Plant vinca minor (vine) under trees whose branches reach the ground as it does not climb but keeps moisture in the ground and shades out weeds. Vinca minor(bedding plant — Catharanthus roseus) blooms early summer to fall and tolerates heat, sun, and drought.
Vegetables — Medium to large seeds need to be soaked overnight (12-24 hours) to soften their arils (seed coverings) to encourage them to germinate. Tiny seeds do not need to be soaked and are difficult to handle when wet.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com
