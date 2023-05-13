Registered McCracken County voters can cast their ballots today beginning at 8 a.m. No-excuse, absentee voting ends at 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, polling locations open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky website: “If you are in line at 6 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.”
County Clerk Jamie Huskey said, while the courthouse and election office remain open, the clerk’s office will be closed to better assist at other polling locations.
“This is the first time our office has been closed on Election Day. I’ve assigned a deputy clerk to rotate between two-to-three precincts that day to help with voter questions,” Huskey said. “So, someone with the office is close by if anyone is worried.
“I think with all the voting laws changing so rapidly — everything’s been more technical — it makes the public feel better if an employee is close by.”
The pandemic brought a few years of anomalies for absentee voting. Huskey said, as of Friday afternoon, turnout so far had been on-par with Secretary of State Michael Adams’ projections.
“Sixty voters today (so far),” Huskey said around 1 p.m. Friday. “Steady but slow.”
“We mailed out 160 absentee ballots; the last primary was almost 600, if that’s any indication,” she said. “This is only my second election, but I’ve been told by other clerks that, typically with these races, this is what it is.”
The state’s Republican governor primary is packed with 12 candidates vying to challenge incumbent Andy Beshear, who faces two challengers in the Democratic primary, in November.
District 2 State Rep. Richard Heath, R-Mayfield, is running for Commissioner of Agriculture. He faces primary challenger, Jonathan Shell, who was Majority Leader for the House of Representatives from 2017-19. If Heath wins, he would face Democrats Sierra J. Enlow or Mikael Malone in November.
The offices of Secretary of State, Auditor of Public Accounts and State Treasurer are also up for election.
Registered voters must bring a driver’s license or other valid photo ID — e.g., a military, school or state ID.
Visit GoVoteKY.com for more comprehensive information, including a full list of polling locations.
