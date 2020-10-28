Those who want to take advantage of early voting in Kentucky have until the polls close on Monday to do so.
Voters across Kentucky have been able to vote before Election Day this year, marking ballots from Oct. 13 through this Monday for the Tuesday general election.
Voters should contact their county clerk's office for specific dates and times that are available for early voters.
Those who opted to send in mail-in ballots or absentee ballots must have the envelope postmarked on or before Tuesday. Those ballots may also be hand-delivered to the dropbox at the county court clerk’s office.
“We can take mail-in ballots through Nov. 6, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3,” said Caldwell County Clerk Toni Watson. “We’ve already got several absentees opened.”
Voting places will be available on Tuesday for those voting in the traditional manner. The county court clerk's office will have details about where people can vote, as all counties are reducing the number of voting sites due to concerns with COVID-19.
Registered votes will be able to vote from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday.
