Early voting begins today for in-person, no-excuse absentees at the McCracken County Courthouse from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Saturday.
Voters who requested a mail-in ballot can send them to the courthouse — 300 Clarence Gaines St., Paducah, KY 42001 — or put them in the dropbox by 6 p.m. on May 17.
Registered voters must bring a driver’s license or other valid identification — e.g., a military, college, passport or Kentucky government ID.
To vote in a partisan race, one must be registered as a Democrat or Republican.
This year, most primaries are Republican except two: one Democratic race for U.S. senator, and one nonpartisan race for Second Judicial District judge, Division Two.
Three days of early, no-excuse voting is the new norm after Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 574 into legislation in 2021. The law also permitted counties to establish centers for any registered voter, regardless of the precinct.
Before the pandemic’s onset, Kentucky disallowed early voting unless due to old age, illness, disability or temporary out-of-state residence.
HB564 and Senate Bill 216 passed during this year’s General Assembly to expand election security efforts. During an April city of Paducah commission meeting, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams publicly praised bipartisan efforts.
“I want Kentuckians to have confidence in our process, whatever their politics. There’s plenty of cause and alarm for today’s politics but also a lot of optimism,” Adams said.
The polls will open on Election Day, Tuesday, May 17, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., at assigned locations. Voters unsure of their designated polling place can vote at the McCracken County Courthouse or contact the clerk’s office at 270-444-4702 before Tuesday.
