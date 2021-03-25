MAYFIELD — While much of last week’s Graves County Schools Board of Education meeting focused on the recommended closure of Lowes Elementary School, the board also unanimously passed several action items, including a security upgrade for the high school gym’s entrances.
New walls and new lock doors will be installed this summer in the entryways between the Graves County High School gym and commons area, Superintendent Matthew Madding said. The construction will bring the gym in compliance with Senate Bill 1 or the School Safety and Resiliency Act of 2019.
“Since the gym is used as a classroom, we have to be able to close and lock doors during class time. The current entryways from the commons area do not have doors that can be closed or locked, so this project will solve that problem,” Madding said.
Madding said that RossTarrant Architects will oversee the gym security project, which will begin in May and complete before the next school year.
The board also approved the following action items:
