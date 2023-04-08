Some creatures greeting the new spring are carrying more responsibility than others.
Some mammals are seriously challenged by the cold, food shortages and predation during the winter. Squirrels, for instance, see their population decline during winter months, and it takes those survivors to tend to the spring reproduction period to ramp up the numbers again to perpetuate the species.
It gets much more dramatic than that, however. In the insect world, it is common for most individuals of a species to die off with the onset of winter conditions. A relative few survivors must bear the entire burden of maintaining their species when the next warm season comes.
So it is with paper wasps.
Lately, I’ve been seeing some of the firsts — at least my firsts — of the year for emerging critters. Most recently I encountered my first toad and first five-lined skink of the new season. That’s not to say that these and others of their kind haven’t been active for a few weeks. We just happened to encounter each other of late.
Wasps might show up at unlikely times in the winter when warm, sunny days penetrate little hidey holes where they are in cold season slumber. They may come out temporarily, then go back into thermal hiding as the warmer conditions dissipate.
Just this week I’ve been seeing a few active wasps, however, and the current temperature curve suggests that they are out and about to stay.
And here’s the deal on those freshly awakened wasps: They are all fertilized queens. At this latitude, only queens leave their nests and hunker down to overwinter. All other wasps die with the onset of colder weather as early as October and even more so in November.
Paper wasps are “social” insects in that they live in a colony, and their communal efforts are centered around serving, building and perpetuating a multi-celled nest. There is typically a single functioning queen, a layer of eggs, in a nest until late in the season when a few new queens are hatched.
These last-of-summer queens are fertilized by dutiful males before the freezing weather of fall arrives. These few queens are the ones that leave the nest and find winter shelter in which to snooze away the worst of the cold season. If the original queen survives the season, she, too, heads for hibernation, but in many cases she will have used up her lifespan, having endured the previous winter in hiding.
Each queen wasp that appears this time of year is on nature’s mission to establish a new nest of her own.
As soon as it is warm enough to fully function, a queen gathers and chews wood pulp into the paper-like material that wasps use for nest building. Using an instinctive code somehow built into these insects, the queen forms a nest with a very few cells, then uses her fertilization from the previous autumn to lay eggs in the tiny new nest.
In a short while, these new cells produce a hatch of a few female worker wasps. These right away take over nest building and food gathering chores, allowing the queen to concentrate on the laying of eggs in new chambers as they are created.
Wasp nests in this manner snowball from the spring-fall season. One wasp, the queen, leads to a few, then the few over weeks lead to several, then many. Starting with a single wasp, a nest is created and grows, leading to a communal nest that may hold dozens or even more than 100 individuals before the killer end of the season.
The community of the nest is everything to paper wasps. That is why that they are known to ferociously guard their nest.
It is only females among wasps that produce a kind of venom and have the equipment in the form of a needle-like stinger in each to administer the poison. Injection with the powerful juice is quite painful to humans and other animals. It is the same stuff that lady wasps use to paralyze or kill insect prey when they hunt for food.
As goes the nest, so goes the entire colony. And each nest is dependent on the initiation and continued work of a single overwintering surviving queen.
Now, paper wasps have their place in nature, although people most often would prefer that the wasps homestead some place other than around human homes or developments. Wasps guarding nests built around human facilities often result in painful consequences for the people.
I wouldn’t campaign for all wasps to be eradicated, because they are part of the system. Yet, in the interest of minimizing wasp presence around our homes and such, ponder this: Any wasp observed now is a queen. One queen equals one nest. A wasp eliminated now equates to colony of 30, 50, maybe 80 wasps in a mature, end-of-season nest that won’t exist.
Frankly, it is easier to get her now before she grows reinforcements.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.