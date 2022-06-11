The perfect garden has a solid framework that sustains the landscape design throughout the year. No matter the size of your garden, dwarf plants fulfill the criteria of a perfect garden and more. Dwarf evergreens are ideal for small gardens where they make them seem larger, but are not limited to small gardens. They belong in mid-size to large gardens as well, where they draw you through the garden and provide a small retreat. They unite planting, define beds, create entrances, ideal for hedges and containers. They will not outgrow their locations and require only minimal maintenance to retain their shape and size.
My two favorites are Thuga occidentalis(arborvitae) “Golden Globe” and Mugo pinus(mugo pine) “Slowmound” TRUdwarf. The latter is a new introduction from the Jean Iseli Collection (Iseli Nursery) of dwarf mugo pines that is large enough to act as bed or planting divider and as a container plant. It reaches only 4’x6’.
“Golden Globe” has soft sprays of yellow foliage year-round. Though it is several years old it is only 2.5’ but eventually will reach 4’.
Because both are very slow growers they do not need fertilizing if the soil is healthy.
THINGS TO DO
June 15, reposition your sundial exactly at noon to establish accurate time.
Garden — Pinch mums and asters to force side shoots resulting in denser and bushier plants. Cease pinching asters by mid-July. Divide bearded iris every 3-5 years. Cut foliage to 10”, break rhizomes into small pieces, discard those without foliage, dried or rotten. Replant facing the same direction or a circle outline and interplant spring bulbs and wildflowers. Emerging iris foliage will hide dying spring foliage.
Daffodils and other spring bulbs can be dug until August 15, when their roots begin to break dormancy. Remove dirt, gently separate and store in a well-ventilated location on screening or hanging in onion bags. Ivy likes a pH of 5.5-6. If your soil is alkali, monthly water it ¼ teaspoon of ammonia to a gallon of water.
Houseplants — Work moisture retaining gel into houseplant soil when repotting. Follow directions otherwise you may find soil spilling out of the container. Keep transplanted containers in the shade for a few days before moving into brighter areas.
Trees and Shrubs — Finish pruning spring flowering shrubs. Clear grass, weeds and mulch fat least 3” from tree trunks. Prune espalier fruit trees.
Vegetables — Hand pick squash bugs and cucumber beetles. Use an insecticide sparingly as most can kill bees and butterflies. Mulch tomatoes to reduce watering, keep soil evenly moist, and lessen tomato cracking. Potatoes prefer dryer conditions even though in the same family.
In Illinois plant fall garden cole family, tomato, potato, pepper and summer squash, plus successive snap beans, sweet corn and cucumber through mid-July15.
EVENTS
June 13 — McCracken Country Fair Flower Show — Design Division sign-up deadline. For the Fair show schedule : McCracken CES mc_fair_flower_show_schedule_final032522.pdf (uky.edu)
June 14 — “You’re a Grand Old Flag” flower show, L&N Depot Historic Railpark, 401Kentucky St., Bowling Green, KY 4201, 1-5 p.m., 270-202-6491.
June 21-25 — McCracken Co. Fair Flower Show, Floral Hall, Carson Park, Paducah. Fair opens at 5 p.m., on Saturday at noon.
June 21 — Flower Show Horticulture entries accepted 7:30-11 a.m.
June 25 — Flower Show Design pre-registered entries accepted 7:30-11 a.m.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.