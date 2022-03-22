Durbin Service Station, family-run since the 1960s, closed its doors Saturday after six decades of customer service in McCracken County.
Derrin Durbin, son of the late Del Durbin, and grandson of Bennie Durbin, serviced upward of 50 cars Friday and Saturday in the final days of operation.
“I’m not going to leave anybody hanging,” he said. “People were too good to us.”
Even though Derrin is shutting down the business, he remains a mechanic. His new job is keeping him in the Paducah community.
“It’s sad to see it go,” Derrin said. “We made a lot of friends and customers over the years.”
The car repair shop and full-service gas station on Lone Oak Road in Paducah have been in the Durbin family for more than six decades. Bennie Durbin and his partner, Roscoe Wurth, took over the station on Easter Sunday in 1962. Bennie’s two brothers, Paul and Alton, were running it.
Del, Bennie’s son, became his father’s business partner in June of 1978. He worked at the station until his death in December 2020.
Durbin Citgo operated as a full-service gas station until late 2005 when the gas pumps were removed.
“I remember when my son and I decided to no longer sell gas, as we couldn’t compete with the larger stations and convenience stores,” Bennie told The Sun.
Bennie “hung around” on Friday and Saturday, mostly to say goodbye to long-time customers and friends. In 2017, after Bennie realized he was becoming unable to keep up with the labor and customer demand, he retired.
“I got nothing to do with it anymore, it’s time for me to get out from under it,” he said.
Bennie recalled his station being a gathering place for locals and customers who stuck around to “loaf.” The station operated seven days a week for many years.
“I ran the station over the years with two nephews, my son, Del, and my grandson, Derrin,” he said. “We hired many local boys.”
Following his father’s death, Derrin remained employed and ran the business mostly alone. Bennie contributed in any way he could.
Derrin recalled when he, his brother and his sister worked alongside each other as teenagers. He remembers pumping gas in his youth. He said he never had another job.
Hiring was an issue, Derrin said. In the years that followed his father’s death, he struggled to secure reliable staff and found himself working long hours. Two children and a wife influenced his decision to close the business and seek other employment.
Derrin said he and his mother will take some time to consider the next steps regarding the business. He hopes a mechanic takes over the space and continues serving the Lone Oak neighborhood.
“I’m thankful for the memories and our many loyal customers,” Bennie said. “They are still our friends, family and neighbors.”
