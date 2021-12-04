PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.
2. Donna Taylor — Susie Peck.
3. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.
4. Jim Kallaher — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Donna Taylor — Susie Peck.
2. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo — Paul Quayle.
2. Maxine Wynn — Janet Brotherson.
3. Ron Brockman — Tom Wynn.
4. Judy Shepherd — Doug Snow.
Flight B
1. Judy Shepherd — Doug Snow.
2. Sharon Henneke — Bill Lentz.
Mayfield
Monday Night
Flight A
1.-3. (tie) Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow, Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
4. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie- Jane Baker.
2. Carol Howell- Bob Sanner.
Flight B
1. Carol Howell-Bob Sanner.
