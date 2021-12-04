PADUCAH

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.

2. Donna Taylor — Susie Peck.

3. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.

4. Jim Kallaher — Jane Baker.

Flight B

1. Donna Taylor — Susie Peck.

2. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Julia Rambo — Paul Quayle.

2. Maxine Wynn — Janet Brotherson.

3. Ron Brockman — Tom Wynn.

4. Judy Shepherd — Doug Snow.

Flight B

1. Judy Shepherd — Doug Snow.

2. Sharon Henneke — Bill Lentz.

Mayfield

Monday Night

Flight A

1.-3. (tie) Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow, Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.

4. Tom & Maxine Wynn.

Fulton

Monday Morning

Flight A

1. Bill Petrie- Jane Baker.

2. Carol Howell- Bob Sanner.

Flight B

1. Carol Howell-Bob Sanner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In