PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Peggy Eastburn — Dennis Rose.
2. -3. (tie) Tom & Maxine Wynn, Julia Rambo — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Peggy Eastburn — Dennis Rose.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman — Doug Snow.
2. Julia Rambo — Tom Wynn.
3. Jo Krin Pendergraft — Tim Bonner.
4. Judy Shepherd — Joel Pendergraft.
Flight B
1. Jo Krin Pendergraft — Tim Bonner.
2. Judy Shepherd — Joel Pendergraft.
3. Martha Kallaher — Janet Brotherson.
Flight C
1. Jo Krin Pendergraft — Tim Bonner.
Mayfield
Friday Night
1. — 3. (tie) Tom & Maxine Wynn, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker, Janet Brotherson — Gayle Edwards.
4. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Monday Night
Flight A
1. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
2. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Flight B
1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo -Tommy Taylor.
2. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
3. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.
Flight B
1. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.
