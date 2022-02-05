PADUCAH

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Saturday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Peggy Eastburn — Dennis Rose.

2. -3. (tie) Tom & Maxine Wynn, Julia Rambo — Jane Baker.

Flight B

1. Peggy Eastburn — Dennis Rose.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Ron Brockman — Doug Snow.

2. Julia Rambo — Tom Wynn.

3. Jo Krin Pendergraft — Tim Bonner.

4. Judy Shepherd — Joel Pendergraft.

Flight B

1. Jo Krin Pendergraft — Tim Bonner.

2. Judy Shepherd — Joel Pendergraft.

3. Martha Kallaher — Janet Brotherson.

Flight C

1. Jo Krin Pendergraft — Tim Bonner.

Mayfield

Friday Night

1. — 3. (tie) Tom & Maxine Wynn, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker, Janet Brotherson — Gayle Edwards.

4. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.

Monday Night

Flight A

1. Tom & Maxine Wynn.

2. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.

Flight B

1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.

Fulton

Monday Morning

Flight A

1. Julia Rambo -Tommy Taylor.

2. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.

3. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.

Flight B

1. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In