Paducah
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman — Dennis Rose.
2. Pam Fee — Tim Bonner.
3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
4. Gayle Edwards — Maxine Wynn.
5. Jane Bright — Tom Wynn.
Flight B
1. Pam Fee — Tim Bonner.
3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
3. Jane Bright — Tom Wynn.
Flight C
1. Pam Fee — Tim Bonner.
2. Peggy Paxton — Susie Peck.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Paul Quayle — Jane Baker.
2. — 3. (tie) Janet Brotherson — Tommy Taylor; Dennis Rose — Tim Bonner.
4. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
5. Jim Kallaher — Gayle Edwards.
Flight B
1. — 2. (tie) Janet Brotherson — Tommy Taylor; Dennis Rose — Tim Bonner.
3. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
4. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
Flight C
1. Donna Taylor — LaVaughn Watson.
Mayfield
Monday Night
1. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker
2. — 4. (tie) Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards, Tom & Maxine Wynn.
Friday Night
Flight A
1. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
2. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Margie Dyer — Doug Snow.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Miriam Hicks — Linda McDade.
2. Pam Fee — Sarah Pentecost.
3. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.
