Paducah

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Ron Brockman — Dennis Rose.

2. Pam Fee — Tim Bonner.

3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.

4. Gayle Edwards — Maxine Wynn.

5. Jane Bright — Tom Wynn.

Flight B

1. Pam Fee — Tim Bonner.

3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.

3. Jane Bright — Tom Wynn.

Flight C

1. Pam Fee — Tim Bonner.

2. Peggy Paxton — Susie Peck.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Paul Quayle — Jane Baker.

2. — 3. (tie) Janet Brotherson — Tommy Taylor; Dennis Rose — Tim Bonner.

4. Tom & Maxine Wynn.

5. Jim Kallaher — Gayle Edwards.

Flight B

1. — 2. (tie) Janet Brotherson — Tommy Taylor; Dennis Rose — Tim Bonner.

3. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.

4. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.

Flight C

1. Donna Taylor — LaVaughn Watson.

Mayfield

Monday Night

1. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker

2. — 4. (tie) Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards, Tom & Maxine Wynn.

Friday Night

Flight A

1. Tom & Maxine Wynn.

2. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.

Flight B

1. Margie Dyer — Doug Snow.

Fulton

Monday Morning

Flight A

1. Miriam Hicks — Linda McDade.

2. Pam Fee — Sarah Pentecost.

3. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.

Flight B

1. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.

