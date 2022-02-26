PADUCAH

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Saturday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Julia Rambo — Judy Shepherd.

2. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.

Flight B

1. Vicki Brantley — Tim Bonner.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Susie Peck — Tim Bonner.

2. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.

3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.

4. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.

Flight B

1. Susie Peck — Tim Bonner.

2. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.

3. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.

Mayfield

Friday Night

1. -3. (tie) Margi Dyer — Doug Snow, Tom & Maxine Wynn, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.

4. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.

Monday Night

1. -3. (tie) Susie Peck — Danny Edwards, Tom & Maxine Wynn; Julia Rambo — Ron Brockman.

4. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.

