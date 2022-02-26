PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo — Judy Shepherd.
2. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.
Flight B
1. Vicki Brantley — Tim Bonner.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Susie Peck — Tim Bonner.
2. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.
3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
4. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
Flight B
1. Susie Peck — Tim Bonner.
2. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
3. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
Mayfield
Friday Night
1. -3. (tie) Margi Dyer — Doug Snow, Tom & Maxine Wynn, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
4. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Monday Night
1. -3. (tie) Susie Peck — Danny Edwards, Tom & Maxine Wynn; Julia Rambo — Ron Brockman.
4. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
