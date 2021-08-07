PADUCAH

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Saturday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Jo Echols and Dennis Rose.

2. Ron Brockman and Michael Eastburn.

3. Julia Rambo and Tommy Taylor.

Flight B

1. Brenda Gagnon and Tommy Taylor.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Judy Shepherd and Jane Bright.

2. Paul Quayle and Dennis Bristol.

3. Jo Echols and Bill Lentz.

4. Peggy Paxton and LaVaughn Watson.

5. Julia Rambo and Tom Wynn.

Flight B

1. Judy Shepherd and Jane Bright.

2. Paul Quayle and Dennis Bristol.

3. Peggy Paxton and LaVaughn Watson.

Flight C

1. Judy Shepherd and Jane Bright.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1. — 2. (tie) Larry Lemon and Jane Baker, Dennis Rose and Tom Wynn.

3. Gayle Edwards and Tim Bonner.

4. Jane Bright and Dianna Durbin.

5. Jo Echols and Pam Fee.

6. Ora Brooks and Ron Brockman.

Flight B

1. Gayle Edwards and Tim Bonner.

2. Jane Bright and Dianna Durbin.

3. — 4. (tie) Sharon Henneke and Bill Lentz, Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.

Flight C

1. Jane Bright and Dianna Durbin.

FULTON

Monday Morning

Flight A

1. Bertha Henry and Bob Sanner.

2. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.

MAYFIELD

Monday Night

Flight A

1. Tom and Maxine Wynn.

2. Larry Lemon and Ron Brockman.

Flight B

1. Joel Pendergraft and Doug Snow.

