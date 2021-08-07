PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Jo Echols and Dennis Rose.
2. Ron Brockman and Michael Eastburn.
3. Julia Rambo and Tommy Taylor.
Flight B
1. Brenda Gagnon and Tommy Taylor.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Judy Shepherd and Jane Bright.
2. Paul Quayle and Dennis Bristol.
3. Jo Echols and Bill Lentz.
4. Peggy Paxton and LaVaughn Watson.
5. Julia Rambo and Tom Wynn.
Flight B
1. Judy Shepherd and Jane Bright.
2. Paul Quayle and Dennis Bristol.
3. Peggy Paxton and LaVaughn Watson.
Flight C
1. Judy Shepherd and Jane Bright.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. — 2. (tie) Larry Lemon and Jane Baker, Dennis Rose and Tom Wynn.
3. Gayle Edwards and Tim Bonner.
4. Jane Bright and Dianna Durbin.
5. Jo Echols and Pam Fee.
6. Ora Brooks and Ron Brockman.
Flight B
1. Gayle Edwards and Tim Bonner.
2. Jane Bright and Dianna Durbin.
3. — 4. (tie) Sharon Henneke and Bill Lentz, Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.
Flight C
1. Jane Bright and Dianna Durbin.
FULTON
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bertha Henry and Bob Sanner.
2. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.
MAYFIELD
Monday Night
Flight A
1. Tom and Maxine Wynn.
2. Larry Lemon and Ron Brockman.
Flight B
1. Joel Pendergraft and Doug Snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.