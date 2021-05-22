PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Vicki Brantley and Tim Bonner.
2. Jo Echols and Dennis Rose.
3. LaVaughn Watson and Tommy Taylor.
Flight B
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo and Jane Baker.
2. Paul Quayle and Dianna Durbin.
3. Tom and Maxine Wynn.
4. Ron Brockman and Bill Lentz.
5. Jim and Martha Kallaher.
6. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.
Flight B
1. Paul Quayle and Dianna Durbin.
2. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.
3. Margi Dyer and Doug Snow.
Flight C
1. Sharon Henneke and Jane Bright.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Sharon Henneke and Judy Shepherd.
2. Dennis Rose and Scott Lewis.
3. Tom Wynn and Sam Kass.
4. Bill Lentz and Jane Baker.
5. Dianna Durbin and Paul Quayle.
Flight B
1. Sharon Henneke and Judy Shepherd.
2. Dianna Durbin and Paul Quayle.
FULTON
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Jackye Hohman and Carol Ehlers.
2. Eddie Hicks and Bob Sanner.
3. Julia Rambo and Tommy Taylor.
Flight B
1. Eddie Hicks and Bob Sanner.
