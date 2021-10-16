PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time.
For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Janet Brotherson — Dennis Rose.
2. Julia Rambo — Jane Baker.
3. Jim & Martha Kallaher.
4. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.
5. Jo Echols — Bill Lentz.
Flight B
1. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.
2. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
Flight C
1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dennis Bristol — Doug Snow.
2. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
3. — 4. (tie) Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman, Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Dennis Bristol — Doug Snow.
2. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
Flight C
1. Jane Bright — Susie Peck.
Mayfield
Friday Night
Team Game
1. Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.
2. — 4 (tie) Susie Peck — Danny Edwards, Eddie & Miriam Hicks, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
Monday Night
Flight A
1. Dennis Rose — Jane Baker.
2. Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow.
Flight B
1. Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
2. Betty Fields — Bob Sanner.
3. Carol Howel — Carol Ehlers.
Flight B
1. Eddie & Miriam Hicks.
