PADUCAH

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time.

For information, call 270-564-2823.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Janet Brotherson — Dennis Rose.

2. Julia Rambo — Jane Baker.

3. Jim & Martha Kallaher.

4. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.

5. Jo Echols — Bill Lentz.

Flight B

1. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.

2. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.

3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.

Flight C

1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Dennis Bristol — Doug Snow.

2. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.

3. — 4. (tie) Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman, Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.

Flight B

1. Dennis Bristol — Doug Snow.

2. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.

Flight C

1. Jane Bright — Susie Peck.

Mayfield

Friday Night

Team Game

1. Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.

2. — 4 (tie) Susie Peck — Danny Edwards, Eddie & Miriam Hicks, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.

Monday Night

Flight A

1. Dennis Rose — Jane Baker.

2. Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow.

Flight B

1. Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow.

Fulton

Monday Morning

Flight A

1. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.

2. Betty Fields — Bob Sanner.

3. Carol Howel — Carol Ehlers.

Flight B

1. Eddie & Miriam Hicks.

