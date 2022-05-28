Paducah
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Doug Snow — Tim Bonner.
2. Ron Brockman — Dennis Rose.
3. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
4. Jim Kallaher — Paul Quayle.
Flight B
1. Doug Snow — Tim Bonner.
2. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
3. Tom Wynn — Bill Lentz.
Flight C
1. Doug Snow — Tim Bonner.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Doug Snow -Dennis Bristol.
2. Janet Brotherson — Tommy Taylor.
3. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
4. Julia Rambo — Ron Brockman.
5. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
Flight B
1. Doug Snow -Dennis Bristol.
2. Janet Brotherson — Tommy Taylor.
3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
4. Susie Peck — Tim Bonner.
Flight C
1. Susie Peck — Tim Bonner.
Mayfield
Monday Night
1. — 3. (tie) Tom & Maxine Wynn, Ron Brockman -
Dennis Rose, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
4. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Friday Night
1. -3. (tie) Susie Peck — Danny Edwards, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker, Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.
4. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Linda McDade — Pam Wade.
2. Betty Fields — Miriam Hicks.
3. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Linda McDade — Pam Wade.
2. Betty Fields — Miriam Hicks.
Flight C
1. Carol Howell — Bob Sanner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.