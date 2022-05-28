Paducah

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Doug Snow — Tim Bonner.

2. Ron Brockman — Dennis Rose.

3. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.

4. Jim Kallaher — Paul Quayle.

Flight B

1. Doug Snow — Tim Bonner.

2. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.

3. Tom Wynn — Bill Lentz.

Flight C

1. Doug Snow — Tim Bonner.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Doug Snow -Dennis Bristol.

2. Janet Brotherson — Tommy Taylor.

3. Tom & Maxine Wynn.

4. Julia Rambo — Ron Brockman.

5. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.

Flight B

1. Doug Snow -Dennis Bristol.

2. Janet Brotherson — Tommy Taylor.

3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.

4. Susie Peck — Tim Bonner.

Flight C

1. Susie Peck — Tim Bonner.

Mayfield

Monday Night

1. — 3. (tie) Tom & Maxine Wynn, Ron Brockman -

Dennis Rose, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.

4. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.

Friday Night

1. -3. (tie) Susie Peck — Danny Edwards, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker, Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.

4. Tom & Maxine Wynn.

Fulton

Monday Morning

Flight A

1. Linda McDade — Pam Wade.

2. Betty Fields — Miriam Hicks.

3. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.

Flight B

1. Linda McDade — Pam Wade.

2. Betty Fields — Miriam Hicks.

Flight C

1. Carol Howell — Bob Sanner.

