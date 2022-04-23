Paducah

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.

2. Jim & Martha Kallaher.

3. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.

4. Gayle Edwards — Dennis Rose.

5. Susie Peck — Donna Taylor.

Flight B

1. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.

2. Jim & Martha Kallaher.

3. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.

4. Susie Peck — Donna Taylor.

Flight C

1. Susie Peck — Donna Taylor.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.

2. Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow.

3. — 4. (tie) Donna Taylor — Susie Peck, Julia Rambo — Jim Kallaher.

Flight B

1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.

2. Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow.

Flight C

1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.

Mayfield

Friday Night

1. Tom & Maxine Wynn.

2. Margie Dyer — Doug Snow.

