Paducah
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
2. Jim & Martha Kallaher.
3. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.
4. Gayle Edwards — Dennis Rose.
5. Susie Peck — Donna Taylor.
Flight B
1. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
2. Jim & Martha Kallaher.
3. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.
4. Susie Peck — Donna Taylor.
Flight C
1. Susie Peck — Donna Taylor.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
2. Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow.
3. — 4. (tie) Donna Taylor — Susie Peck, Julia Rambo — Jim Kallaher.
Flight B
1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
2. Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow.
Flight C
1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
Mayfield
Friday Night
1. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
2. Margie Dyer — Doug Snow.
