PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time.
For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Jim Kallaher — Tom Wynn.
2. Julia Rambo — Judy Shepherd.
3. Jo Echols — Dennis Rose.
Flight B
1. Pam Fee — Tommy Taylor.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Martha Kallaher — Dianna Durbin.
2. Ron Brockman — Dennis Rose.
3. Judy Shepherd — Pam Fee.
4. Peggy Paxton — Susie Peck.
5. Sharon Henneke — Janet Brotherson.
Flight B
1. Martha Kallaher — Dianna Durbin.
2. Judy Shepherd — Pam Fee.
3. Peggy Paxton — Susie Peck.
4. Sharon Henneke — Janet Brotherson.
Flight C
1. Peggy Paxton — Susie Peck.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Jo Echols — Ron Brockman.
2. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.
3. Maxine Wynn — Jim Kallaher.
4. Gayle Edwards — Tim Bonner.
5. — 6. (tie) Bill Lentz — Jane Baker, Julia Rambo — Judy Shepherd.
Flight B
1. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.
2. Gayle Edwards — Tim Bonner.
3. Dianna Durbin — Tommy Taylor.
Flight C
1. Dianna Durbin — Tommy Taylor.
2. Pam Fee — Jane Bright.
Mayfield
Friday Night
1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
2. — 4. (tie) Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson, Margi Dyer — Doug Snow, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
Monday Night
Flight A
1. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
2. Eddie & Miriam Hicks.
Flight B
1. Eddie & Miriam Hicks.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
2. Pam Fee — Sarah Pentecost.
3. Carol Howell — Carol Ehlers.
Flight B
1. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.
