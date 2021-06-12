Duplicate Bridge
PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Jim and Martha Kallaher.
2. Margi Dyer and Doug Snow.
3. Tim Butterbaugh and Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Margi Dyer and Doug Snow.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Jane Bright and Tom Wynn.
2. Judy Shepherd and Tommy Taylor.
3. Julia Rambo and Jane Baker.
4. Janet Brotherson and Dennis Rose.
Flight B
1. Jane Bright and Tom Wynn.
2. Judy Shepherd and Tommy Taylor.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dennis Bristol and Doug Snow.
2. Judy Shepherd and Tommy Taylor.
3. Ora Brooks and Jim Kallaher.
4. Dennis Rose and Ron Brockman.
5. Julia Rambo and Sharon Henneke.
Flight B
1. Dennis Bristol and Doug Snow.
2. Judy Shepherd and Tommy Taylor.
3. Tim Bonner and Jane Baker.
Flight C
1. Pam Fee and LaVaughn Watson.
FULTONMonday Morning Club Championship
Flight A
1. Pam Fee and Sarah Pentecost.
2. Bill Petrie and Jane Baker.
3. Julia Rambo and Tommy Taylor.
4. Carol Howell and Bertha Henry.
Flight B
1. Carol Howell and Bertha Henry.
2. Dianna Nerrin and Kathy Wilson.
