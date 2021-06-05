Duplicate Bridge
PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Janet Brotherson and David Whitlock.
2. Pam Fee and Tommy Taylor.
3. Dennis Rose and Jane Baker.
4. Gayle Edwards and Jim Kallaher.
5. Julia Rambo and Tom Wynn.
6. Judy Shepherd and Jane Bright.
Flight B
1. Janet Brotherson and David Whitlock.
2. Pam Fee and Tommy Taylor.
3. Judy Shepherd and Jane Bright.
Flight C
1. Linda Steele and Danny Edwards.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dennis Rose and Tom Wynn.
2. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.
3. Gayle Edwards and Susie Peck.
4.-5. (tie) Julia Rambo and Paul Quayle, Larry Lemon and Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.
2. Gayle Edwards and Susie Peck.
3. Linda Steele and Danny Edwards.
Flight C
1. Linda Steele and Danny Edwards.
2. Doug Snow and Tim Bonner.
FULTON
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo and Tommy Taylor.
2. Miriam Hicks and Linda McDade.
3. Bill Petrie and Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Bonnie Poynor and Charlie Richards.
2. Eddie Hicks and Bob Sanner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.