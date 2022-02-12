PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman — Joel Pendergraft.
2. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
3. Martha Kallaher — Dianna Durbin.
4. Maxine Wynn — Jim Kallaher.
Flight B
1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
2. Martha Kallaher — Dianna Durbin.
3. Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.
Flight C
1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.
2. Tommy Taylor — Tim Bonner.
3. — 4. (tie) Tom & Maxine Wynn, Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.
Flight B
1. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.
2. Tommy Taylor — Tim Bonner.
Flight C
1. Tommy Taylor — Tim Bonner.
Mayfield
Monday Night
Flight A
1. -3. (tie) Larry Lemon — Ron Brockman, Julia Rambo — Jane Baker, Tom & Maxine Wynn.
4. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Fulton Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
2. Julia Rambo — Tommy Taylor.
3. Carol Howell — Bob Sanner.
Flight B
1. Carol Howell — Bob Sanner.
2. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.
