PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time.
For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo — Jane Baker.
2. Jim Kallaher — Paul Quayle.
3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
Flight B
1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
2. Sharon Henneke — Janet Brotherson.
MAYFIELD
Friday Night
1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
2. — 4. (tie) Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson, Tom & Maxine Wynn, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
FULTON
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo — Tommy Taylor.
2. — 3. (tie) Bill Petrie — Jane Baker, Carol Howell — Sarah Pentecost.
Flight B
1. — 2. (tie) Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson, Carolyn Boembaugh -Bob Sanner.
