PADUCAH

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Saturday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Tim Butterbaugh — Jane Baker.

2. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.

3. Jim & Martha Kallaher.

4. Lou & Dianna Durbin.

Flight B

1. Lou & Dianna Durbin.

2. Pam Fee — Tommy Taylor.

Flight C

1. Lou & Dianna Durbin.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Julia Rambo -Tom Wynn.

2. Maxine Wynn — Jim Kallaher.

3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.

4. Judy Shepherd — Tim Bonner.

5. Janet Brotherson -Dennis Rose.

Flight B

1. Michael — Peggy Eastburn.

2. Judy Shepherd — Tim Bonner.

3. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.

Flight C

1. Judy Shepherd — Tim Bonner.

2. Martha Kallaher — Dianna Durbin.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.

2. -3. (tie) Dennis Rose — Tom Wynn, Maxine Wynn — Susie Peck.

4. Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow.

Flight B

1. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.

2. Maxine Wynn — Susie Peck.

