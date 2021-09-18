PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Tim Butterbaugh — Jane Baker.
2. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.
3. Jim & Martha Kallaher.
4. Lou & Dianna Durbin.
Flight B
1. Lou & Dianna Durbin.
2. Pam Fee — Tommy Taylor.
Flight C
1. Lou & Dianna Durbin.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo -Tom Wynn.
2. Maxine Wynn — Jim Kallaher.
3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
4. Judy Shepherd — Tim Bonner.
5. Janet Brotherson -Dennis Rose.
Flight B
1. Michael — Peggy Eastburn.
2. Judy Shepherd — Tim Bonner.
3. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
Flight C
1. Judy Shepherd — Tim Bonner.
2. Martha Kallaher — Dianna Durbin.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
2. -3. (tie) Dennis Rose — Tom Wynn, Maxine Wynn — Susie Peck.
4. Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow.
Flight B
1. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
2. Maxine Wynn — Susie Peck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.