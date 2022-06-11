Paducah

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A & B

1. — 2. (tie) Dianna Durbin — Joel Pendergraft, Pam Fee — Tommy Taylor.

3. Judy Shepherd — Jane Bright.

4. — 5. (tie) LaVaughn Watson — Susie Peck, Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.

Flight C

1. -2. (tie) LaVaughn Watson — Susie Peck, Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Jim & Martha Kallaher.

2. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.

3. Tom & Maxine Wynn.

4. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.

5. Judy Shepherd -Tommy Taylor.

Flight B

1. Jim & Martha Kallaher.

2. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.

3. Judy Shepherd -Tommy Taylor.

4. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.

Flight C

1. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.

Mayfield

Friday Night

Flight A

1. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.

2. Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.

Flight B

1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.

Fulton

Monday Morning

Flight A

1. Julia Rambo — Tommy Taylor.

2. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.

3. — 4. (tie) Linda McDade — Pam Wade, Jackye Hohman — Carol Ehlers.

Flight B

1. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.

