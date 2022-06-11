Paducah
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A & B
1. — 2. (tie) Dianna Durbin — Joel Pendergraft, Pam Fee — Tommy Taylor.
3. Judy Shepherd — Jane Bright.
4. — 5. (tie) LaVaughn Watson — Susie Peck, Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.
Flight C
1. -2. (tie) LaVaughn Watson — Susie Peck, Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Jim & Martha Kallaher.
2. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.
3. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
4. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.
5. Judy Shepherd -Tommy Taylor.
Flight B
1. Jim & Martha Kallaher.
2. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.
3. Judy Shepherd -Tommy Taylor.
4. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.
Flight C
1. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.
Mayfield
Friday Night
Flight A
1. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
2. Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.
Flight B
1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo — Tommy Taylor.
2. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.
3. — 4. (tie) Linda McDade — Pam Wade, Jackye Hohman — Carol Ehlers.
Flight B
1. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.
