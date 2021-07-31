PADUCAH

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Saturday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Jo Echols — Dennis Rose.

2. Tim Butterbaugh — Jane Baker.

3. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.

Flight B

1. Vicki Brantley — Tim Bonner.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Joel — Jo Krin Pendergraft.

2. Jo Echols — Bill Lentz.

3. Jane Bright — Tom Wynn.

4. Peggy Paxton — Maxine Wynn.

Flight B

1. Joel — Jo Krin Pendergraft.

2. Jane Bright — Tom Wynn.

3. Peggy Paxton — Maxine Wynn.

Flight C

1. Cathy Hammersley — Tommy Taylor.

FULTON

Monday Morning

Flight A

1. Jackye Hohman — Carol Ehlers.

2. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.

3. Margie Evans — Cathy Hammersley.

4. Julia Rambo — Tommy Taylor.

Flight B

1. Margie Evans — Cathy Hammersley.

MAYFIELD

Friday Night

Flight A

1. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.

2. Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.

Flight B

1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.

Monday Night

Flight A

1. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.

2. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.

Flight B

1. Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow.

