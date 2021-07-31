PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Jo Echols — Dennis Rose.
2. Tim Butterbaugh — Jane Baker.
3. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.
Flight B
1. Vicki Brantley — Tim Bonner.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Joel — Jo Krin Pendergraft.
2. Jo Echols — Bill Lentz.
3. Jane Bright — Tom Wynn.
4. Peggy Paxton — Maxine Wynn.
Flight B
1. Joel — Jo Krin Pendergraft.
2. Jane Bright — Tom Wynn.
3. Peggy Paxton — Maxine Wynn.
Flight C
1. Cathy Hammersley — Tommy Taylor.
FULTON
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Jackye Hohman — Carol Ehlers.
2. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
3. Margie Evans — Cathy Hammersley.
4. Julia Rambo — Tommy Taylor.
Flight B
1. Margie Evans — Cathy Hammersley.
MAYFIELD
Friday Night
Flight A
1. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
2. Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.
Flight B
1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Monday Night
Flight A
1. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
2. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.
Flight B
1. Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow.
