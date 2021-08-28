PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Jim Kallaher — Paul Quayle.
2. Joel — Jo Krin Pendergraft.
3. Sharon Henneke — Janet Brotherson.
4. Gayle Edwards — Maxine Wynn.
5. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.
Flight B
1. Joel — Jo Krin Pendergraft.
2. Sharon Henneke — Janet Brotherson.
3. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.
Flight C
1. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Paul Quayle — Jane Baker.
2. — 3. (tie) Julia Rambo — Ron Brockman, Joel — Jo Krin Pendergraft. 4. Sharon Henneke — Janet Brotherson.
Flight B
1. Joel — Jo Krin Pendergraft.
2. Sharon Henneke — Janet Brotherson.
FULTON
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
2. Pam Fee — Sarah Pentecost.
3. Jackye Hohman — Carol Ehlers.
Flight B
1. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.
Mayfield
Friday Night
Flight A
1. — 2. (tie) Larry Lemon — Jane Baker, Tom — Maxine Wynn.
Flight B
1. — 2. (tie) Eddie — Miriam Hicks, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.