PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time.
For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Jo Echols — Pam Fee.
2. Jeff & Donna Chapman.
3. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.
4. Julia Rambo — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
2. Jane Bright — Dennis Rose.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dennis Rose — Jane Baker.
2. Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.
3. Ron Brockman — Doug Snow.
4. LaVaughn Watson — Susie Peck.
Flight B
1. LaVaughn Watson — Susie Peck.
2. -3. (tie) Dianna Durbin — Joel Pendergraft, Pam Fee — Tommy Taylor.
Flight C
1. LaVaughn Watson — Susie Peck.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A1
1. Dennis Rose — Tom Wynn.
2. Ron Brockman — Tommy Taylor.
3. Judy Shepherd — Doug Snow.
4. Lavaughn Watson — Donna Taylor.
5. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft
6. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Judy Shepherd — Doug Snow.
2. Lavaughn Watson — Donna Taylor.
3. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
4. -5. (tie) Michael & Peggy Eastburn, Janet Brotherson — Tim Bonner.
Flight C
1. LaVaughn Watson — Donna Taylor.
2. Jane Bright — Dianna Durbin.
Mayfield
Friday Night
Flight A
1. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
2. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Monday Night
1. — 3. (tie) Susie Peck — Danny Edwards, Tom & Maxine Wynn, Dennis Rose — Jane Baker.
4. Larry Lemon — Ron Brockman.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Betty Fields — Bob Sanner.
2. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
3. Pam Fee — Sarah Pentecost.
Flight B
1. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.
