PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Jo Echols and Dennis Rose.
2. Ron Brockman and Michael Eastburn.
3. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.
Flight B
1. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dennis Rose and Ron Brockman.
2.-4. (tie) Cathy Hammersley and Tommy Taylor, Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft, and Jo Echols and Bill Lentz.
5. Julia Rambo and Jane Baker
Flight B
1.-2. (tie)) Cathy Hammersley and Tommy Taylor, Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.
3. Michael and Peggy Eastburn.
Flight C
1. Cathy Hammersley and Tommy Taylor.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Paul Quayle and Jane Baker.
2. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.
3. Dianna Durbin and Bill Lentz.
4. . Julia Rambo and Ron Brockman.
Flight B
1. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.
2. Doug Snow and Dennis Bristol.
FULTON
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie and Jane Baker.
2. Jackye Hohman and Carol Ehlers.
3. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.
Flight B
1. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.
2. Dianna Nerren and Kathy Wilson.
