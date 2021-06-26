PADUCAH

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Saturday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Jo Echols and Dennis Rose.

2. Ron Brockman and Michael Eastburn.

3. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.

Flight B

1. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Dennis Rose and Ron Brockman.

2.-4. (tie) Cathy Hammersley and Tommy Taylor, Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft, and Jo Echols and Bill Lentz.

5. Julia Rambo and Jane Baker

Flight B

1.-2. (tie)) Cathy Hammersley and Tommy Taylor, Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.

3. Michael and Peggy Eastburn.

Flight C

1. Cathy Hammersley and Tommy Taylor.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Paul Quayle and Jane Baker.

2. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.

3. Dianna Durbin and Bill Lentz.

4. . Julia Rambo and Ron Brockman.

Flight B

1. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.

2. Doug Snow and Dennis Bristol.

FULTON

Monday Morning

Flight A

1. Bill Petrie and Jane Baker.

2. Jackye Hohman and Carol Ehlers.

3. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.

Flight B

1. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.

2. Dianna Nerren and Kathy Wilson.

