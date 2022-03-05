PADUCAH

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Ron Brockman — Doug Snow.

2. Martha Kallaher — Janet Brotherson.

3.. Dianna Durbin — Joel Pendergraft.

4. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.

5. Jim Kallaher — Gayle Edwards.

Flight B

1. Martha Kallaher — Janet Brotherson.

2. Dianna Durbin — Joel Pendergraft.

3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.

4. Paul Quayle — Bill Lentz.

Flight C

1. Judy Shepherd — Jane Bright.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Gayle Edwards — Susie Peck.

2. — 4. (tie) LaVaughn Watson — Tommy Taylor, Dennis Rose — Tom Wynn, Jim Kallaher — Ron Brockman.

Flight B

1. Gayle Edwards — Susie Peck.

2. LaVaughn Watson — Tommy Taylor.

Mayfield

Monday Night

1. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.

2. — 4. (tie)Tom & Maxine Wynn, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.

Fulton

Monday Morning

Flight A

1. Julia Rambo — Jane Baker.

2. Jackye Hohman — Carol Ehlers.

3. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.

Flight B

1. Carol Howell — Bob Sanner.

