PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman — Doug Snow.
2. Martha Kallaher — Janet Brotherson.
3.. Dianna Durbin — Joel Pendergraft.
4. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
5. Jim Kallaher — Gayle Edwards.
Flight B
1. Martha Kallaher — Janet Brotherson.
2. Dianna Durbin — Joel Pendergraft.
3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
4. Paul Quayle — Bill Lentz.
Flight C
1. Judy Shepherd — Jane Bright.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Gayle Edwards — Susie Peck.
2. — 4. (tie) LaVaughn Watson — Tommy Taylor, Dennis Rose — Tom Wynn, Jim Kallaher — Ron Brockman.
Flight B
1. Gayle Edwards — Susie Peck.
2. LaVaughn Watson — Tommy Taylor.
Mayfield
Monday Night
1. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.
2. — 4. (tie)Tom & Maxine Wynn, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo — Jane Baker.
2. Jackye Hohman — Carol Ehlers.
3. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Carol Howell — Bob Sanner.
