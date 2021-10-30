PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time.
For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.
2. Julia Rambo — Judy Shepherd.
3. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
Flight B
1. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo — Jane Baker.
2. Judy Shepherd — Pam Fee.
3. — 4. (tie) Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman, Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
Flight B
1. Judy Shepherd — Pam Fee.
2. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
3. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
Flight C
1. Linda Steele — Danny Edwards.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo — Ron Brockman.
2. Dennis Bristol — Doug Snow.
3. Dianna Durbin — Bill Lentz.
4 Judy Shepherd — Tim Bonner.
5. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
Flight B
1. Dennis Bristol — Doug Snow.
2. Dianna Durbin — Bill Lentz.
3. Judy Shepherd — Tim Bonner.
4 Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
Flight C
1. Dianna Durbin — Bill Lentz.
2. Jane Bright — Susie Peck.
Mayfield
Friday Night
Flight A
1. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
2. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
Monday Night
1. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.
2. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
2. Betty Fields — Bob Sanner.
3. Julia Rambo — Tommy Taylor.
Flight B
1. Betty Fields — Bob Sanner.
2. Pam Fee — Sarah Pentecost.
Flight C
1. Carol Howell — Carol Ehlers.
