PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time.
For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Tim Butterbaugh — Jane Baker.
2. Peggy Eastburn — LaVaughn Watson.
Flight B & C
1. Peggy Eastburn — LaVaughn Watson.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Janet Brotherson — Dennis Rose.
2. — 3. (tie) Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor, Julia Rambo — Jane Baker.
4. Ron Brockman — Joel Pendergraft.
5. Gayle Edwards — Jo Krin Pendergraft.
Flight B
1. Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.
2. Gayle Edwards — Jo Krin Pendergraft.
3. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
2. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.
3. — 4. (tie) Michael & Peggy Eastburn, Jane Bright — Susie Peck.
5. Julia Rambo — Sharon Henneke.
Flight B
1. — 2. (tie) Michael & Peggy Eastburn, Jane Bright — Susie Peck.
3. Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.
Flight C
1. Jane Bright — Susie Peck.
MAYFIELD
Friday Night
Flight A
1. — 3. (tie) Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson, Tom & Maxine Wynn, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
4. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
Monday Night
1. — 3. (tie) Tom & Maxine Wynn, Larry Lemon — Ron Brockman, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
4. Dennis Rose — Jane Baker.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo — Tommy Taylor.
2. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Carol Howell — Bob Sanner.
