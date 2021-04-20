Duplicate Bridge
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
FLIGHT A
1. Paul Quayle and Dennis Bristol.
2. Ron Brockman and Jim Kallaher.
3. Cathy Hammersley and Janet Jones.
4. Jane Bright and Tom Wynn.
5. Judy Shepherd and Tommy Taylor.
FLIGHT B
1. Paul Quayle and Dennis Bristol.
2. Cathy Hammersley and Janet Jones.
3. Jane Bright and Tom Wynn.
4. Judy Shepherd and Tommy Taylor.
FLIGHT C
1. Cathy Hammersley and Janet Jones.
Thursday Afternoon
FLIGHT A
1. Ron Brockman and Dennis Bristol.
2. Dennis Rose and LaVaughn Watson.
3. Dianna Nerren and Donna Carol Howell.
4. Bill Lentz and Jane Baker.
5. Tommy Taylor and Julia Rambo.
FLIGHT B
1. Dennis Rose and LaVaughn Watson.
2. Dianna Nerren and Donna Carol Howell.
3. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.
Fulton
Monday Morning
FLIGHT A
1. William Petrie and Jane Baker.
2. Jackey Hohman and Carol Ehlers.
3. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.
4. Julia Rambo and Tommy Taylor.
FLIGHT B
1. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.
2. Donna Carol Howell and Bertha Henry.
