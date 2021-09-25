PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time.
For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Tim Butterbaugh — Jane Baker.
2. Tom — Maxine Wynn.
3. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.
Flight B
1. Jim — Martha Kallaher.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.
2. Tom — Maxine Wynn.
3. Joel — Jo Krin Pendergraft.
4. Jo Echols — Dennis Rose.
Flight B
1. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.
2. Joel — Jo Krin Pendergraft.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo — Ron Brockman.
2. Peggy Paxton — Susie Peck.
3. — 4. (tie) Jo Echols — Pam Fee, Tom — Maxine Wynn.
Flight B
1. Peggy Paxton — Susie Peck.
2. Dianna Durbin — Bill Lentz.
Flight C
1. Peggy Paxton — Susie Peck.
MAYFIELD
Friday Night
Flight A
1. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
2. Tom — Maxine Wynn.
Flight B
1. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
Monday Night
Flight A
1. Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow.
2. Eddie — Miriam Hicks.
Flight B
1. Joel Pendergraft — Doug Snow.
FULTON
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.
2. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
3. — 4. (tie) Betty Fields — Bob Sanner, Carol Howell — Carol Ehlers.
Flight B
1. Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson.
