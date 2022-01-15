PADUCAH

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.

2. Ron Brockman — Joel Pendergraft.

3.. Sharon Henneke — Pam Fee.

4. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.

Flight B

1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.

2. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.

2. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.

3. Jane Bright — Susie Peck.

4. Peggy Paxton — Pam Fee.

5. Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.

Flight B

1. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.

2. Jane Bright — Susie Peck.

3. Peggy Paxton — Pam Fee.

4. Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.

Flight C

1. Jane Bright — Susie Peck.

Mayfield

Monday Night

1. -3.(tie) Larry Lemon — Ron Brockman, Julia Rambo — Jane Baker, Tom & Maxine Wynn.

4. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.

Fulton

Monday Morning

1. -3. (tie) Bill Petrie — Jane Baker, Carol Howell — Bob Sanner, Jackye Hohman — Carol Ehlers.

4. Pam Fee — Sarah Pentecost.

