PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
2. Ron Brockman — Joel Pendergraft.
3.. Sharon Henneke — Pam Fee.
4. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Flight B
1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
2. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.
2. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
3. Jane Bright — Susie Peck.
4. Peggy Paxton — Pam Fee.
5. Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.
Flight B
1. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
2. Jane Bright — Susie Peck.
3. Peggy Paxton — Pam Fee.
4. Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.
Flight C
1. Jane Bright — Susie Peck.
Mayfield
Monday Night
1. -3.(tie) Larry Lemon — Ron Brockman, Julia Rambo — Jane Baker, Tom & Maxine Wynn.
4. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Fulton
Monday Morning
1. -3. (tie) Bill Petrie — Jane Baker, Carol Howell — Bob Sanner, Jackye Hohman — Carol Ehlers.
4. Pam Fee — Sarah Pentecost.
