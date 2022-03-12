PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Jeff & Donna Chapman.
2. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.
3. Julia Rambo — Bill Lentz.
4. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
Flight B
1. Jeff & Donna Chapman.
2. Tim Butterbaugh — Jane Baker.
Flight C
1. -2.(tie) Vicki Brantley — Tim Bonner; Pam Fee — Susie Peck.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dennis Rose — Janet Brotherson.
2. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
3. Jane Bright — Tom Wynn.
4. Ron Brockman — Joel Pendergraft.
5. — 6. (tie) Donna Taylor — LaVaughn Watson, Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.
Flight B
1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
2. Jane Bright — Tom Wynn.
3. -4. (tie) Donna Taylor — LaVaughn Watson, Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.
Flight C
1. Donna Taylor — LaVaughn Watson.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
2. Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.
3. Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.
4. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
Flight B
1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
2. Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.
3. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
Flight C
1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
Mayfield
Friday Night
1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
2. Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.
Monday Night
1. Dennis Rose — Jane Baker.
2. — 4. (tie) Larry Lemon — Ron Brockman, Tom & Maxine Wynn, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
2. — 3. (tie) Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson, Bonnie Poynor — Charlie Richards.
Flight B
1. — 2. (tie) Dianna Nerren — Kathy Wilson, Bonnie Poynor — Charlie Richards.
