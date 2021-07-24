Duplicate Bridge
PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman and Michael Eastburn.
2. Julia Rambo and Bill Lentz.
3. Tom and Maxine Wynn.
4. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.
Flight B
1. Peggy Eastburn and LaVaughn Watson.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman and Michael Eastburn.
2. Peggy Eastburn and Bill Lentz.
3. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.
4. Gayle Edwards and Janet Brotherson.
Flight B
1. Peggy Eastburn and Bill Lentz.
2. Dianna Durbin and Tommy Taylor.
Flight C
1. Dianna Durbin and Tommy Taylor.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo and Ron Brockman.
2. Paul Quayle and Jane Baker.
3. Peggy Paxton and Jane Bright.
4. Jo Echols and Pam Fee.
5. Ora Brooks and LaVaughn Watson.
Flight B
1. Peggy Paxton and Jane Bright.
2. Ora Brooks and LaVaughn Watson.
3. Michael and Peggy Eastburn.
Flight C
1. Peggy Paxton and Jane Bright.
FULTON
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo and Tommy Taylor.
2. Pam Fee and Sarah Pentecost.
3.-4. (tie) Bertha Henry and Bob Sanner; Carol Howell and Carol Ehlers.
Flight B
1. Bertha Henry and Bob Sanner.
2. Bonnie Poynor and Charlie Richards.
MAYFIELD
Friday Night
Flight A
1. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.
2. Tom and Maxine Wynn.
Monday Night
Flight A
1. Julia Rambo and Ron Brockman.
2. Tom and Maxine Wynn.
Flight B
1.-2. (tie) Eddie and Miriam Hicks; Larry Lemon and Jane Baker.
