Paducah
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dennis Rose — Paul Quayle.
2. Tim Butterbaugh — Jane Baker.
3. Jeff & Donna Chapman.
4. — 5. (tie) Jane Bright — Miriam Hicks, Tom & Maxine Wynn.
Flight B
1. Tim Butterbaugh — Jane Baker.
2. Jane Bright — Miriam Hicks.
Flight C
1. Jane Bright — Miriam Hicks.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1.Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
2. Julia Rambo — Jane Baker.
3. Ron Brockman — Joel Pendergraft.
4. — 5. (tie) Jane Bright — Tom Wynn, Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.
Flight B
1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
2. — 3. (tie) Jane Bright — Tom Wynn, Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.
Flight C
1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dennis Rose — Ron Brockman.
2. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.
3. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
Flight B
1. Bill Lentz — Jane Baker.
2. Judy Shepherd — Tommy Taylor.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie — Jane Baker.
2. Jackye Hohman — Carol Ehlers.
3. Julia Rambo — Tommy Taylor.
Flight B
1. Bonnie Poynor — Charlie Richards.
