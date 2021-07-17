PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman and Michael Eastburn.
2. Julia Rambo and Bill Lentz.
3. Pam Fee and Tommy Taylor.
Flight B
1. Pam Fee and Tommy Taylor.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1.-2. (tie) Ron Brockman and Joel Pendergraft; Julia Rambo and Jane Baker.
3. Maxine Wynn and Jim Kallaher.
4.-5. (tie) Judy Shepherd and Tommy Taylor; Martha Kallaher and Dianna Durbin.
Flight B
1.-2. (tie) Judy Shepherd and Tommy Taylor; Martha Kallaher and Dianna Durbin.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Jo Echols and Jim Kallaher.
2. Dianna Durbin and Paul Quayle.
3. Ron Brockman and Dennis Bristol.
4. Joel Pendergraft and Doug Snow.
5. Dennis Rose and Tom Wynn.
Flight B
1. Dianna Durbin and Paul Quayle.
2. Joel Pendergraft and Doug Snow.
FULTON
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Bill Petrie and Jane Baker.
2. Linda McDade and Pam Wade.
3. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.
4. Jackye Hohman and Carol Ehlers.
Flight B
1. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.
2. Dianna Nerren and Kathy Wilson.
MAYFIELD
Friday Night
Flight A
1. Larry Lemon and Jane Baker.
2. Gayle Edwards and Janet Brotherson.
Flight B
1. Margi Dyer and Doug Snow.
Monday Night
Flight A
1. Larry Lemon and Ron Brockman.
2. Joel Pendergraft and Doug Snow.
Flight B
1. Joel Pendergraft and Doug Snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.