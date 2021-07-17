PADUCAH

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Saturday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Ron Brockman and Michael Eastburn.

2. Julia Rambo and Bill Lentz.

3. Pam Fee and Tommy Taylor.

Flight B

1. Pam Fee and Tommy Taylor.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1.-2. (tie) Ron Brockman and Joel Pendergraft; Julia Rambo and Jane Baker.

3. Maxine Wynn and Jim Kallaher.

4.-5. (tie) Judy Shepherd and Tommy Taylor; Martha Kallaher and Dianna Durbin.

Flight B

1.-2. (tie) Judy Shepherd and Tommy Taylor; Martha Kallaher and Dianna Durbin.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Jo Echols and Jim Kallaher.

2. Dianna Durbin and Paul Quayle.

3. Ron Brockman and Dennis Bristol.

4. Joel Pendergraft and Doug Snow.

5. Dennis Rose and Tom Wynn.

Flight B

1. Dianna Durbin and Paul Quayle.

2. Joel Pendergraft and Doug Snow.

FULTON

Monday Morning

Flight A

1. Bill Petrie and Jane Baker.

2. Linda McDade and Pam Wade.

3. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.

4. Jackye Hohman and Carol Ehlers.

Flight B

1. Eddie and Miriam Hicks.

2. Dianna Nerren and Kathy Wilson.

MAYFIELD

Friday Night

Flight A

1. Larry Lemon and Jane Baker.

2. Gayle Edwards and Janet Brotherson.

Flight B

1. Margi Dyer and Doug Snow.

Monday Night

Flight A

1. Larry Lemon and Ron Brockman.

2. Joel Pendergraft and Doug Snow.

Flight B

1. Joel Pendergraft and Doug Snow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In