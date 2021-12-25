PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Jim & Martha Kallaher.
2. Jo Echols — Dennis Rose.
3. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.
4. Tim Butterbaugh — Jane Baker.
Flight B
1. Jim & Martha Kallaher.
2. Donna Taylor — Larry Lemon.
Flight C
1. Donna Taylor — Larry Lemon.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
2. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
3. Peggy Paxton — Janet Brotherson.
4. Ron Brotherson — Michael Eastburn.
Flight B
1. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
2. Peggy Paxton — Janet Brotherson.
MAYFIELD
Monday Night
1. — 3. (tie) Tom & Maxine Wynn, Julia Rambo — Ron Brockman, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
4. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.