PADUCAH

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Saturday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Jim & Martha Kallaher.

2. Jo Echols — Dennis Rose.

3. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.

4. Tim Butterbaugh — Jane Baker.

Flight B

1. Jim & Martha Kallaher.

2. Donna Taylor — Larry Lemon.

Flight C

1. Donna Taylor — Larry Lemon.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.

2. Tom & Maxine Wynn.

3. Peggy Paxton — Janet Brotherson.

4. Ron Brotherson — Michael Eastburn.

Flight B

1. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.

2. Peggy Paxton — Janet Brotherson.

MAYFIELD

Monday Night

1. — 3. (tie) Tom & Maxine Wynn, Julia Rambo — Ron Brockman, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.

4. Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.

