PADUCAH
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Pam Fee — Tommy Taylor.
2. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
3. Ron Brockman — Paul Quayle.
4. Gayle Edwards — Bill Lentz.
Flight B
1. Pam Fee — Tommy Taylor.
2. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.
3. Gayle Edwards — Bill Lentz.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A & B
1. Doug Snow — Tom Wynn.
2. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.
3. Jim & Martha Kallaher.
Mayfield
Friday Night
Flight A
1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
2. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
Flight B
1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.
Monday Night
1.Tom & Maxine Wynn.
2. — 4. (tie) Miriam Hicks — Dennis Rose, Susie Peck -Danny Edwards, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.
Fulton
Monday Morning
Flight A
1. Carol Howell — Bob Sanner.
2. Bill Petrie -Jane Baker.
3. Bonnie Poynor — Charlie Richards.
Flight B
1. Carol Howell — Bob Sanner.
2. Bonnie Poyner — Charlie Richards.
