PADUCAH

Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1. Pam Fee — Tommy Taylor.

2. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.

3. Ron Brockman — Paul Quayle.

4. Gayle Edwards — Bill Lentz.

Flight B

1. Pam Fee — Tommy Taylor.

2. Margi Dyer — Doug Snow.

3. Gayle Edwards — Bill Lentz.

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A & B

1. Doug Snow — Tom Wynn.

2. Paul Quayle — Dennis Bristol.

3. Jim & Martha Kallaher.

Mayfield

Friday Night

Flight A

1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.

2. Tom & Maxine Wynn.

Flight B

1. Susie Peck — Danny Edwards.

Monday Night

1.Tom & Maxine Wynn.

2. — 4. (tie) Miriam Hicks — Dennis Rose, Susie Peck -Danny Edwards, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker.

Fulton

Monday Morning

Flight A

1. Carol Howell — Bob Sanner.

2. Bill Petrie -Jane Baker.

3. Bonnie Poynor — Charlie Richards.

Flight B

1. Carol Howell — Bob Sanner.

2. Bonnie Poyner — Charlie Richards.

