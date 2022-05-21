Duplicate Bridge
Paducah
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players. For information, call 270-564-2823.
Saturday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Gayle Edwards — Dennis Rose.
2. Jim & Martha Kallaher.
3. Julia Rambo — Paul Quayle.
4. Tom & Maxine Wynn.
Flight B
1. Jim & Martha Kallaher.
2. Tim Butterbaugh — Jane Baker.
Flight C
1. Peggy Eastburn — LaVaughn Watson.
Tuesday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Ron Brockman — Michael Eastburn.
2. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
3. Gayle Edwards — Dennis Rose.
4. — 5. (tie) Julia Rambo — Jane Baker, Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
Flight B
1. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
2. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
3. Peggy Eastburn — Bill Lentz.
4. LaVaughn Watson — Tim Bonner.
Flight C
1. LaVaughn Watson — Tim Bonner.
Thursday Afternoon
Flight A
1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
2. Julia Rambo — Jim Kallaher.
3. Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
4. Jeff & Donna Chapman.
5. Jane Bright — LaVaughn Watson.
Flight B
1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
2.Joel & Jo Krin Pendergraft.
3. Jane Bright — LaVaughn Watson.
4. Dianna Durbin — Paul Quayle.
Flight C
1. Michael & Peggy Eastburn.
Mayfield Monday Night
1. — 3. (tie) Larry Lemon — Jane Baker, Susie Peck — Danny Edwards, Tom & Maxine Wynn.
4. Julia Rambo — Ron Brockman.
Friday Night
1. — 4. (tie) Tom & Maxine Wynn, Larry Lemon — Jane Baker, Margi Dyer — Doug Snow, Gayle Edwards — Janet Brotherson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.