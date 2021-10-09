PADUCAH

Saturday Afternoon

Flight A

1 Julia Rambo- Bill Lentz

2 Pam Fee- TommyTaylor

3 Ron Brockman- Michael Eastburn

Flight B

1 Pam Fee-Tommy Taylor

Tuesday Afternoon

Flight A

1 Martha Kallaher- Janet Brotherson

2 Pam Fee- Tommy Taylor

3 Paul Quayle- Dennis Bristol

4 Jo Echols- Bill Lentz

5 Susie Peck- Donna Taylor

Flight B

1 Pam Fee- Tommy Taylor

2 Susie Peck- Donna Taylor

Flight C

1 Susie Peck- Donna Taylor

Thursday Afternoon

Flight A

1 Nancy Guthrie- Joe Giovannangeli

2 Jo Echols- Pam Fee

3 LaVaughn Watson- Tommy Taylor

4 Larry Lemon- Jane Baker

5 Gayle Edwards- Susie Peck

Flight B

1 Nancy Guthrie- Joe Giovannangeli

2 LaVaughn Watson- Tommy Taylor

3 Gayle Edwards- Susie Peck

Flight C

1 Linda Steele- Danny Edwards

MAYFIELD

Friday Night

1 Tom & Maxine Wynn

2 Larry Lemon- Jane Baker

Flight B

1 Susie Peck- Danny Edwards

Monday Night

Team Game

1 Dennis Rose- Jane Baker

2-4(tie) Larry Lemon- Ron Brockman

Susie Peck- Danny Edward

Eddie & Miriam Hicks

FULTON

Monday Morning

Flight A

1 Julia Rambo- Tommy Taylor

2 Betty Fields- Bob Sanner

3 Carol Howell- Carol Ehlers

Flight B

1 Carol Howell- Carol Ehlers

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In