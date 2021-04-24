Duplicate Bridge
Paducah Duplicate Bridge Club is an open not-for-profit organization that welcomes new players at any time. For information call 270-564-2823.
Tuesday AfternoonFlight A
1. Tom and Maxine Wynn.
2.-3. (tie) Paul Quayle and Dianna Durbin, Sharon Henneke and Jane Bright.
4. Julia Rambo and Jane Baker.
Flight B
1.-2. (tie) Paul Quayle and Dianna Durbin, Sharon Henneke and Jane Bright.
Flight C
1. Sharon Henneke and Jane Bright.
Thursday AfternoonFlight A
1. Doug Snow and Dennis Bristol.
2.-3. (tie) Paul Quayle and Jane Baker, Tom and Maxine Wynn.
4. Bill Lentz and Dianna Durbin.
5. Jo Echols and Sam Kass.
6. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.
Flight B
1. Doug Snow and Dennis Bristol.
2. Bill Lentz and Dianna Durbin.
3. Joel and Jo Krin Pendergraft.
Flight C
1. Jane Bright and Susie Peck.
Saturday Afternoon1. Dennis Rose and Jo Echols.
2. Ron Brockman and Jim Kallaher.
3. Tom and Maxine Wynn.
4. Tommy Taylor and Pam Fee.
Flight B
1. Tommy Taylor and Pam Fee.
2. Danny Edwards and Linda Steele.
Flight C
1. Danny Edwards and Linda Steele.
